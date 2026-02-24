Three arrested for running sex racket in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 24 (IANS) Three people, including two sisters, have been arrested from Bhopal on charges of operating sex racket and forcing religious conversion under the guise of providing jobs to vulnerable young women, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Amreen and Afreen (siblings) and their associate Chandan Yadav.

The action came after two women lodged a complaint at Bag Sevania Police Station late on Sunday. After filing a case, the police carried out a search and arrested the trio from Bhopal on Monday.

Confirming the report, Bhopal Police Commissioner, Sanjay Kumar told IANS that three people have been arrested in connection with the matter, while search for four others was underway.

"As of now, three people have been held and the remaining will be arrested as soon as possible. Matter is still under investigation," Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

According to police, Amreen and Afreen allegedly targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds, offering them domestic jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000, free accommodation, food, and what they described as a high-profile lifestyle.

The FIR copy accessed by IANS mentioned that the victims were allegedly coerced into consuming alcohol and MD drugs. In several instances, they claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted.

Notably, one of the complainants, who is resident of Chhattisgarh, and works as a beautician, alleged that she was taken to Ahmedabad in December 2025 on the pretext of work. The victim claimed she was raped in Ahmedabad by Yasir, a relative of Amreen. She further alleged that accused Bilal and Chanu assaulted her repeatedly.

The second complainant, a Bhopal resident, who worked as a maid at Amreen's house, told police that Chandan Yadav allegedly raped her at his sister's residence in Narayan Nagar after Amreen left her alone there. The second complainant said that she was threatened of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone.

During investigation, police have discovered several suspicious WhatsApp groups and photographs of women from the mobile phone of the arrested persons.

Investigators suspect the existence of a wider network operating across state lines, as the victims claim they were taken to Gujarat and Mumbai and introduced to strangers under various pretexts.

Police are now probing the financial transactions of the accused, their travel records, and digital communications to determine whether this was an isolated criminal operation or part of a larger interstate network.

--IANS

pd/svn