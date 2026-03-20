Threat email to Mumbai Press Club claims 'poisonous gas bomb'; police launch probe

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A threat email claiming that multiple poisonous gas-filled explosive devices had been planted inside the Mumbai Press Club triggered a major security alert in the city on Friday, prompting swift action by the Mumbai Police and other security agencies.

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According to officials, the email alleged that several small bombs containing poisonous gas had been placed within the building and would detonate on Friday. The sender identified themselves as 'Neerja Ajmal Khan' in the message, raising serious concerns among authorities.

Acting immediately after receiving the email, police and security agencies intensified surveillance around the Press Club premises. A search operation was initiated, and teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), along with a dog squad, were deployed to thoroughly search the area and neutralise any potential threat.

A senior Mumbai Police official said, “We are taking the threat very seriously. All necessary precautions have been taken, and multiple teams have been deployed at the location. The premises are being thoroughly checked to ensure public safety.”

The email also contained several claims and allegations. The sender described themselves as a representative of Muslims from Coimbatore and accused authorities of injustice and suppressing their voice. It further stated that the act was carried out using limited resources and that the Press Club had been specifically targeted. The sender, however, mentioned that the intention was to cause damage and urged people to evacuate the building.

Additionally, the email referenced alleged links to Naxal groups and certain covert networks associated with Pakistan, making the case more sensitive for investigators.

Mumbai Police have launched a detailed probe into the matter. “We are examining all angles, including the origin of the email, the identity of the sender, and any possible links,” the official added. Cyber teams are working to trace the email, which was reportedly sent using Proton Mail, an encrypted service known to be difficult to track.

Authorities said the email had been sent a day earlier. As a precautionary measure, people inside the Press Club were alerted, and security tightened in the surrounding area. Police have assured that no lapses will be allowed and that the situation is being closely monitored.

--IANS

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