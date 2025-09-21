Thousands throng river ghats in Bengal to offer ‘tarpan’ on Mahalaya

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) Thousands of people offered ‘tarpan’ on the banks of the River Hooghly to pay obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of the Durga puja festivities.

River traffic police kept a strict vigil along various ghats of the Hooghly to prevent any untoward incident. Adequate security measures were taken at the 18 ghats in Kolkata where devotees offered ‘tarpan’. Vehicular movements on the roads leading up to the ghats were also restricted, police said.

Mahalaya is an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar marking the end of the Pitru Paksha (ancestral worship period) and the beginning of the Devi Paksha (an auspicious, fortnight-long period in the Hindu calendar that marks the beginning of Durga Puja celebrations, starting with the Mahalaya observance), signalling the ceremonial arrival of Goddess Durga for the annual Durga Puja festival.

Although Durga Puja officially begins from 'Shasthi' (September 28), the festivities begin from Mahalaya.

The early morning rendition of 'Mahishasur Mardini' -- a collection of shlokas and songs dedicated to Goddess Durga -- was aired on the All India Radio (AIR).

Mahishasur Mardini was first broadcast as a live programme on AIR in the early 1930s. Since then, it has become a Mahalaya morning ‘ritual’.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people. "Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health," PM Modi said on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too extended his greetings on Mahalaya.

"Shubho Mahalaya! On the holy occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all. May the unbound affection of Maa Durga shower all the divine blessings of joy, strength, prosperity, and good health on every home," he wrote on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee released a Durga Puja song written and composed by her on her X handle.

Wishing the people on Mahalaya, she wrote, "Awake Durga, awake, bearer of ten weapons. On the occasion of Tan, Agomoni, and Abahan, I express my heartfelt Mahalaya greetings to all. On this occasion, I am sharing with all of you a new Puja song written and composed by me."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, meanwhile, offered ‘tarpan’ at the Baghbazar ghat to all party workers who were killed in political violence in the state over the past few years. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya took a dip in the river Hooghly and offered prayers along with other party workers.

--IANS

