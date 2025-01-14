Thousands Take Holy Dip on Makar Sankranti Amidst Spiritual Fervor

South 24 Parganas: Devotees on Tuesday thronged Gangasagar to take a holy dip on Makar Sankranti.

Large crowds also gathered at the ghats of Varanasi and Patna, where people, including children, took a dip in the river Ganga. While in Haridwar, devotees gathered at Har Ki Pauri.

Gangasagar Mela is popularly regarded as the second-largest pilgrimage gathering. It takes place on the day when millions of pilgrims from several states in India gather to take a sacred dip in the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on Makar Sankranti.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, Gangasagar is not just the confluence of the mighty Ganga and the choppy waters of the Bay of Bengal, but also the meeting ground for thousands of pilgrims every year who come to this Holy Land from across the world.

The Gangasagar Mela happens to be one of the most famous religious fairs of the world, celebrated with great pomp and grandeur.

It is believed a holy dip at the confluence on Makar Sankranti cleanses all sins. The mela explored by foreign tourists and those from different parts of India is a confluence of cultures, attire, food and even religious beliefs. The sacred atmosphere attracts tourists every year, as per the Ministry of Tourism.

In Prayagraj, the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh 2025 on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti began on Tuesday as Sadhus from Sadhus of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhada took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Additionally, over 10 million devotees have taken dip in the Sangam. Sadhus of 13 Akharas of Sanatan Dharm are also taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Makar Sankranti is considered as one of the most auspicious times in the year, marking the transition of the Sun from Dakshinayan to Uttarayan. (ANI)