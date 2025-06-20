Thousands attend countdown to Yoga Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 20 (IANS) Thousands of people participated in the 24-hour countdown event ahead of International Yoga Day at Lal Bahadur Stadium here on Friday.

The event organised by the coal and steel ministries saw participation of Yoga practitioners, youth, students and government employees from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and surrounding districts.

Eminent personalities from various walks of life also joined the Yoga session.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma, former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu, former member of the Women’s Commission of India Khushbu Sunder, film actors Sai Dharam Tej and Meenakshi Chowdary, participated in the event.

The organisers had invited celebrities, political leaders, sports stars, software engineers, doctors, and eminent personalities.

Kishan Reddy said nearly 40,000 people came together and demonstrated unity through Yoga. The participants performed various Yoga asanas under the guidance of experienced Yoga teachers.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Yoga from India to the world. “Today, 200 countries around the world practise Yoga. They have accepted Yoga as a medium for health, mental peace, personal development and unity. This is a matter of pride for every Indian,” he said.

Kishan Reddy, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Secunderabad, said that the entire world is eagerly waiting to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

“There is enthusiasm among people across the world. Lakhs of Yoga events will be held in India and abroad,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is organising a unique celebration of the 11th International Yoga Day in Chegur in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will attend the event at Kanha Wellness Centre.

The event will feature more than 3,000 people with disabilities (divyangjans). The participants will represent 21 categories of disabilities, who will perform Yoga to demonstrate inclusion, unity, and well-being.

The event is being organised by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID). The programme will include cultural shows, sports events, a purple fest and an ability mela.

--IANS

ms/uk