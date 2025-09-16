Those who once demanded GST’s removal are now taking credit: Shekhawat

Jaipur, Sep 16 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over GST reforms, saying, “Those who once called GST a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ and vowed to abolish it are today competing to take credit for the reforms.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing relief to the common man, adding that essential and general-use items will now be cheaper.

Shekhawat, speaking at the Circuit House in Jodhpur, highlighted that monthly GST collections, which stood at just ₹60,000–₹70,000 crore during its initial months in 2017, have now crossed ₹2 lakh crore.

On states’ revenue concerns, he clarified that the Centre is committed to compensating states for any shortfall.

He also signaled willingness to bring petroleum products under GST “if all states agree,” while lauding Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s move to provide additional subsidy on Ujjwala gas cylinders in Rajasthan.

Referring to PM Modi’s Independence Day speech, Shekhawat quipped, “The Prime Minister said the country will celebrate two Diwalis this year, but I believe we are celebrating three — one already visible outside car showrooms, the second during Navratri shopping, and the third during Diwali itself.”

On the 2020 political crisis in Rajasthan, Shekhawat said the court’s acceptance of the ACB and CBI closure report proved the Congress misused institutions for political vendetta. “Truth can be disturbed but not suppressed. Congress filed false cases in the spirit of internal rivalry. The public has given its verdict,” he remarked.

Commenting on Supreme Court’s cognisance of Jojri river pollution, Shekhawat alleged that then CM Ashok Gehlot halted the project “to avenge his son’s defeat.”

He said that while the Centre could not directly intervene, the current Bhajan Lal Sharma government has revived the project with funding to clean the river and rehabilitate slums.

Announcing a 'Seva Pakhwada' from PM Modi’s birthday on September 17 till October 2, Shekhawat said the Ministry of Culture will organise painting and drawing competitions, along with blood donation camps nationwide, including Jodhpur.

