'Those who mocked faith now troubled': CM Yogi takes swipe at Akhilesh Yadav over diya remarks

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that those who once mocked faith and stained Ayodhya’s streets with the blood of Ram devotees and Kar sevaks are now troubled by the radiance of over 26 lakh lamps."

CM Yogi further said that "these lamps, crafted by local Prajapati and potter communities, not only symbolise devotion but also provide livelihood opportunities, something the “Ram-haters” find hard to accept.

The CM was speaking at the coronation ceremony of Lord Ram held at Ramkatha Park, where he also honoured revered saints associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

His comments come a day after Akhilesh Yadav triggered a major political controversy with his comments questioning the need to spend large sums of money on lighting diyas and candles during Diwali.

His remarks have drawn sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, who accused him of "insulting Hindu traditions" and "showing contempt for Indian culture."

Yadav, while speaking on Saturday, said, "Throughout the world, cities become beautifully illuminated during Christmas, and this festive lighting can last for months. We should take inspiration from this. Why do we need to spend money on diyas and candles, and overthink the process? We should reconsider what to expect from the government; perhaps it should be changed. We will ensure that there are more stunning lights in the future."

The statement sparked outrage within the BJP, with several leaders slamming Yadav for what they called a "disrespectful" attitude towards Diwali and Sanatan traditions.

BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, "The entire nation is celebrating Diwali with joy and happiness, especially after the reduction in GST. Despite this, Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he sees a problem with Diwali lamps is highly condemnable."

"This comes from the same mindset that the INDIA bloc calls for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma, or the same ideology that Rahul Gandhi follows when he says, 'Hinduism is powerful, and I have to fight it.' This shows their dislike for Indian culture and the light of Hinduism," he said.

"Why do you (Akhilesh Yadav) want to take that away from them? It's clear that the mindset of the INDIA bloc is in darkness, and in the light of Diwali lamps, it is visible how much they hate Indian culture and Hindu traditions," he added.

Similarly, several leaders from the BJP camp have now jumped into the controversy to target the former CM, and this issue is likely to get intensified as the Bihar elections are nearing.

--IANS

sas/uk