Those who chose wrong path must face probe, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday mocked BRS leaders for calling former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), the father of Telangana, and said those who chose the wrong path must face the investigation.

The Chief Minister hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders for questioning the summons issued to KCR by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case.

A day after SIT examined the BRS chief for nearly five hours, the Chief Minister targeted the BRS leader for questioning the SIT’s action.

“Some people are declaring themselves the father of Telangana. When the police are issuing notice, they are saying that it is a notice for the entire Telangana society.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Ravi Narayana Reddy National Award programme in Hyderabad.

He wondered how KCR could be called the father of Telangana. “Father of nation Gandhiji sacrificed his position and even his life. What have these people who are now calling themselves the father of the nation done?” he asked.

He quoted Dr B. R. Ambedkar to say that those who choose the wrong path must face investigation in a democracy.

He recalled that people like former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren faced investigations.

“We are not divine beings. Medieval emperors used to portray their suffering as the suffering of the kingdom. The era of medieval emperors is over. In a democracy, those who commit mistakes must face investigation,” he said.

Revanth Reddy cited the arrest of Professor Kodandaram during the BRS rule when police took him into custody after breaking door of his house. “Didn't you remember the freedom fighters then? The police didn't break your doors and drag you away, did they? They issued notices and summoned you for questioning,” he said.

He asked how BRS leaders who amassed positions and assets worth thousands of crores call themselves activists.

The Chief Minister said people like Ravi Narayana Reddy lost everything for Telangana and played a key role in the armed peasant struggle against oppressive forces.

“Despite being born into a feudal family, he was a great individual who donated his 500 acres of land for the poor. He fought against autocratic rule and brought about the liberation from forced labour. He was elected as a Member of Parliament with a larger majority than Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the Ravi Narayana Reddy award being bestowed upon former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set his sights on 'One Nation, One Party'.

The CM said the BJP brought SIR (Special Intensive Revision) to trample upon the right to vote granted by the Constitution.

He urged the Communists to create awareness in the villages about this conspiracy to suppress the right to vote. Stating that the Constitution is under attack, he called for creating public awareness.

