"Those who chant name of constitution have insulted it": PM Modi takes jibe at Congress

Narmada (Gujarat) [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised the opposition, claiming that for 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not fully implemented and accused those who chant the name of the Constitution of insulting it.

He attributed this failure to the "wall of Article 370" in Jammu and Kashmir, declaring that "Article 370 has been buried forever."

Addressing the National Unity Day parade in Gujarat's Kevadia, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today the whole country is happy that after seven decades of independence, the resolution of one country and one constitution has been fulfilled. This is my biggest tribute to Sardar Saheb. For 70 years, Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution was not implemented in the entire country. Those who chant the name of the Constitution have insulted it so much."

"The reason was the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has been buried forever. For the first time, voting was done without discrimination in this assembly election. For the first time, the Chief Minister of that place has taken oath on the Constitution of India. This scene must have given immense satisfaction to the makers of the Indian Constitution, their souls must have found peace and this is our humble tribute to the makers of the Constitution," he added.

Prime Minister Modi urged every Indian to celebrate the ongoing efforts toward unity and integrity with enthusiasm.

He highlighted the role of language in promoting unity and praised the new education policy, saying it is a shining example of India's commitment to this objective.

"The last 10 years have been full of unprecedented achievements for the unity and integrity of India. Today, commitment to national unity is visible in every work, every mission of the government," PM Modi said.

"As true Indians, it's our duty to celebrate every effort towards national unity with enthusiasm and energy, strengthening new resolves, hopes, and excitement. This is the true celebration. By promoting India's languages, we strengthen the bonds of unity. The New Education Policy is a shining example, which the nation has proudly embraced," he added.

In his address, PM Modi extended warm wishes for Diwali to all Indians, both in the country and around the world, as well as to those who support India.

"This time the National Unity Day has brought a wonderful coincidence. On one hand, today we are celebrating the festival of unity and on the other hand, it is also the festival of Deepawali. Deepawali connects the whole country through lamps, illuminates the whole country and now the festival of Deepawali is also connecting India with the world. It is being celebrated as a national festival in many countries. I extend many best wishes of Deepawali to all the Indians living in the country and the world and the well-wishers of India," PM Modi said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, that sees participation by people from all walks of life.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, helping to establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)