"Those who carried out this cowardly act will be punished": BJP's Tarun Chugh on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam and said those involved in the "cowardly act" will not be spared.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear today that the unity of 140 crore Indians is our biggest strength. Certainly, those who carried out this cowardly act (Pahalgam terror attack) will be punished, their ecosystem will be destroyed. Those who killed the citizens of the country will not be spared."

Pahalgam terror attack has sparked widespread calls for stronger action against Pakistan.

Earlier today, former Army Chief and Mizoram Governor General VK Singh expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and called on the public to exercise caution to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Singh also emphasised the importance of patience, adding that the central government is actively addressing the situation.

"It is a very sad incident. The government is taking certain actions against this. We all need to be patient. We need to keep our eyes and ears open in the future so that, if we see something abnormal, we can catch it beforehand," Singh told reporters.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee called for decisive measures, urging India to go beyond symbolic responses and take direct action.

Banerjee stated that it was time to "teach them a lesson in a language they understand" and "reclaim Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)."

In a post on X, Banerjee said, "It's time we rise above such petty politics and confront this issue decisively, once and for all. This is not the moment for more surgical strikes or symbolic threats to Pakistan. It's time to TEACH THEM A LESSON in the language they understand. It's time to RECLAIM Pakistan Occupied KASHMIR (PoK). Period."

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region. This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In response, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been deployed at the site since April 23. These teams, led by senior officers from the anti-terror agency, have intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses who saw the attack are being questioned in a bid to piece together the events.

The Indian Army has also launched several operations in a heightened state of alert to neutralise the terrorists involved. Following the attack, nationwide protests have erupted, demanding stricter action against Pakistan for its alleged role in sponsoring terrorism.

On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met and was briefed in detail about the attack. The committee strongly condemned the incident and expressed its condolences to the victims' families while also wishing for the swift recovery of those injured.

As part of the response, India has taken a significant step by withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These positions are now considered annulled, and five support staff members of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions. (ANI)

