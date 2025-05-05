'Those in India who invest time in Aman ki Asha', Assam CM’s message to Pak sympathisers

Guwahati, May 5 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday gave a strong message to those who support Pakistan while sitting on Indian soil and advocate for peace with the neighbouring nation.

Taking to X, CM Sarma in a long post said those who advocate talks and making peace efforts with Pakistan should see how that country handles pro-India voices. He said that in Pakistan, any pro-India stance, even through a simple post on social media, is dealt with severely, and people are put in jail.

He summarised the condition of pro-India voices in six points and urged the peaceniks in India to realise the truth.

His X post reads: “To Those in India Who Invest Time in “Aman Ki Asha” How Pakistan Handles Pro-India Voices: 1. Surveillance & Profiling – Every post, tweet, or article with pro-India sentiment is tracked by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, especially the ISI. – Students, activists, and journalists are routinely placed on watchlists. 2. Censorship & Takedowns – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) actively blocks or removes content deemed favorable to India. – Even hashtags promoting peace or dialogue are erased without explanation. http:// 3. Legal Intimidation – Under Pakistan’s draconian cybercrime law (PECA), people are arrested for expressing anything seen as “pro-India.” – Vague charges like “anti-state” and “glorifying the enemy” are used to silence voices of reason. 4. Arrests & Torture – Citizens have been picked up by intelligence agencies, tortured, and jailed without trial — often for something as harmless as a poem, a peace appeal, or a balanced article. 5. Forced Disappearances – Dozens — especially Baloch, Pashtun, and Sindhi activists — have vanished without a trace for expressing support for India or challenging Pakistan’s military narrative. – Families wait for years, with no answers and no justice. http:// 6. Social Boycott & Threats – Those who speak of peace or acknowledge India’s achievements are ostracized, branded traitors, and often threatened by extremist elements.”

The Chief Minister said that advocating peace talks with India is being treated as a crime in Pakistan.

He mentioned in the X post, “A Message to Our Own: To those in India who continue to preach “Aman ki Asha” without grasping the ground reality — understand this: In Pakistan, talking about peace with India is treated as a crime. In India, talking about peace with Pakistan is tolerated, debated — even promoted in mainstream platforms. Romanticizing Pakistan while enjoying Indian freedom is not idealism — It is ignorance at best, hypocrisy at worst — and a betrayal of your own motherland.”

Notably, at least 39 people, including an MLA from the AIUDF party, have been arrested in Assam for their pro-Pakistan stand either on social media or on other platforms.

