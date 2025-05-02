"This year will be doing yoga with people of Andhra Pradesh": PM Modi

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people to undertake more activities on Yoga in the next 50 days and said that this year's International Day of Yoga, marking the 10th edition, will be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, and he would also attend the event.

Addressing the public rally in Amravati, PM Modi said that the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the state is on the right path and has picked up the right speed for growth.

"I am thankful to the CM and people of Andhra Pradesh for invitation of organising the country's flagship event on June 21 as International Yoga Day... I will be doing yoga with the people of Andhra Pradesh on that day... This is an important milestone in the 10-year journey of International Yoga Day... This time the whole world will be looking at Andhra Pradesh. I would like that for the next 50 days there should be an enthusiastic atmosphere for yoga, competitions should be organised and Andhra Pradesh should create a world record in yoga," PM Modi said.

He urged for sustained momentum in accelerating Andhra Pradesh's progress and concluded by reassuring his unwavering support, stating that he will stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

The Yoga Mahotsav is part of the government's efforts to promote Yoga and its benefits nationwide, as the world prepares for International Yoga Day in June.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every June 21 to raise awareness about the importance of yoga and its physical, mental, and spiritual benefits.

Envisioning Amaravati as a city where the dreams of Andhra Pradesh's youth will come true, the Prime Minister highlighted that in the coming years, Amaravati will emerge as a leading city in Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, Clean Industry, Education, and Healthcare.

The Prime Minister remarked that the Central Government is fully supporting the State Government in rapidly developing the necessary infrastructure to accelerate growth across these sectors.

PM Modi lauded Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's acumen for envisioning future tech on a large scale and implementing it swiftly.

He recalled that in 2015, he had the privilege of laying the foundation stone for Praja Rajadhani, emphasising that over the years, the Central Government has extended comprehensive support for Amaravati's development, ensuring all necessary steps for basic infrastructure.

He remarked that with CM Naidu's leadership, the new state government has accelerated development efforts. He highlighted that key institutions, including the High Court, the Assembly, the Secretariat, and the Raj Bhavan, are now being prioritised for construction. (ANI)

