'This is Parliament, not a picnic spot', says BJP MPs amid Oppn protest row over energy security

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) A political war of words erupted in Parliament on Thursday, as leaders from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition traded sharp remarks over protests and the issue of energy security raised by the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal took a swipe at the Congress leader, questioning his seriousness towards Parliamentary proceedings.

"By sitting here and having tea, he (Rahul Gandhi) has shown how serious he is about Parliament," Goyal said, referring to Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing political confrontation over energy-related issues.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey also criticised the Congress leader while displaying a photograph of Rahul Gandhi drinking tea inside the Parliament complex.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) appears to be enjoying a picnic. This is Parliament, not a canteen," Dubey said.

He also pointed out that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had issued strict directions that the Makar Dwar should not be used for any kind of protest, yet demonstrations were being staged there.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan dismissed concerns raised by the Opposition over a possible energy shortage and gas availability.

“All these are misleading claims. There is no need for anyone to panic. Adequate arrangements have been made for everything, including gas," he said.

He also added that the country remains secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The country is completely safe under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi-led Union government. Congress is creating panic; people should stay away from Congress,” Kishan said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders defended Rahul Gandhi and said the Opposition was raising a serious national issue.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation), K. C. Venugopal, said the country had witnessed the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition raising concerns about a major energy crisis.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) raised the most important issue of energy security happening in this country. While doing so, he made a serious remark that our Petroleum Ministry is completely compromised, and he said he would present evidence and take the matter to the people," Venugopal added.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the core issue was India's energy security.

He stressed that the Union government must focus on two priorities: ensuring the safety and security of nearly 48 million Indians living in the Gulf region, and safeguarding the country's energy supplies.

"In that context, the Union government needs to make a very transparent statement to the House about the status of our strategic petroleum reserves," Tewari added.

Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen also expressed concern over the situation on the ground, claiming that ordinary people were facing difficulties in getting cooking gas cylinders.

"The common people are not getting gas, and everyone is worried,” she said.

The political exchange highlights the continuing confrontation between the government and Opposition in Parliament over energy security and fuel availability, with both sides accusing each other of misleading the public.

--IANS

sn/khz