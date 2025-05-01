"This is against humanity": Farooq Abdullah on Centre ordering Pakistanis to leave India following Pahalgam attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Thursday criticized the Indian government's directive for Pakistani nationals to leave the country following the Pahalgam attack, calling it "inhuman" and "against the spirit of humanity," especially in cases where individuals have lived in India peacefully for decades.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah sympathized with the people living in India for the last 70 or 25 years.

"This action is not good; this is against humanity. Some people have been staying here for the last 70 years, 25 years, their children are here, they never hurt India, instead they have submitted themselves to India," Farooq said.

The JKNC Chief also raised concerns over the increasing tensions between India and Pakistan.

"We don't know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being done to ensure this doesn't happen and a solution can be found to catch them (terrorists) and those who are behind it," Faroor Abdullah said.

Meanwhile, as many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

The officer informed that during the same time, a total of 1376 Indians have returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

On April 24, the government announced that Pakistani nationals should leave India by April 27, and those with medical visas had until April 29 to do so. Those having diplomatic, official and long-term visas were excluded from the 'Leave India' notice. The deadline for Pakistanis holding any of the 12 categories of short-term visas ended on Sunday.

The restriction on the stay of Pakistani nationals came after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed.

"Several have left via flight through Dubai or other routes, as there is no direct flight to Pakistan. We are expecting more Pakistan nationals to leave the country as state police and other central agencies are identifying Pakistan nationals residing at various places in the country," said the officer.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)

