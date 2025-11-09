This divine land is gaining new pace of progress, says PM Modi on Uttarakhand Foundation Day

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state’s 25th Foundation Day, praising its progress and rich natural heritage.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “On the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of the state. Nestled in the lap of nature, this divine land is today gaining a new pace of progress in every field along with tourism.” He added that he prays for the “happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health of the humble, hardworking, and divine-like people of Uttarakhand.”

Uttarakhand, often referred to as Devbhoomi (the land of Gods), was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, becoming the 27th state of India. Marking its silver jubilee, leaders across the country extended their greetings and reflected on the state’s journey from struggle to development.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a detailed post on X, called the day a “silver jubilee of struggle, values, and dedication”. He paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister under whose leadership the state was created, saying, “His farsightedness and sensitive leadership gave Devbhoomi a new identity.”

Highlighting the achievements of the “double-engine government”, Dhami said Uttarakhand has made “remarkable progress in connectivity, infrastructure, industry, tourism, education, health, and women’s empowerment.”

He emphasised that the state’s development model balances “environmental conservation and progress”, and has positioned Uttarakhand among the top states in the Sustainable Development Goals Index.

Dhami also noted the success of the government’s tourism initiatives like the Char Dham Yatra, Kanwar Yatra, and temple redevelopment projects, which have given the state “a new identity.” He said record industrial investment worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore had been secured, with more than Rs one lakh crore already realised.

Extending his wishes, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, “Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the residents of Uttarakhand on the Foundation Day of the sacred land of mythological traditions. Under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and leadership of Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji, this state is becoming empowered, secure, and prosperous.” He added a prayer to Baba Kedarnath, wishing continuous progress for the “Crown Jewel of India”.

As Uttarakhand celebrates 25 years of its formation, the day stands as a tribute to its journey from a people’s movement to a model of balanced development, faith, and modernity.

