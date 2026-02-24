Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Budget presented

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (IANS) In a historic political shift in the capital city, the BJP led council of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation on Tuesday presented its maiden Budget, promising a decisive break from the past with a strong push for infrastructure, welfare and governance reforms.

Read More

The Budget assumes significance as it follows the party's stellar victory in the 101 member council, the first time the BJP has secured control of the Corporation.

The party won 50 seats on its own and subsequently secured the support of one of the two Independent councilors, enabling it to command a clear majority and form the administration.

Presenting the Budget, Deputy Mayor G.S. Ashanath declared that "what has not changed will now change," signaling a shift in priorities.

The proposals focus on improving living standards in the capital while addressing long-pending urban challenges through what the council described as sustainable solutions.

A flagship announcement is a Corporation funded housing scheme for the homeless, under which the civic body will bear the full cost of house construction for eligible beneficiaries.

An allocation of Rs 20 crore has also been set aside for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

In a bid to create a hunger free city, Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for subsidised meals under the Atal Canteen initiative, while an Atal Supermarket will be launched at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Healthcare has received prominence, with Rs 1.5 crore allocated for Prime Health Lab facilities.

In collaboration with Hindustan Latex Limited, the Corporation will establish a diagnostic centre equipped with CT scan, MRI and X-ray facilities, alongside 50 collection centres across the city.

Urban sanitation and infrastructure form another major thrust area.

Under a Swachh Bharat model, Rs 20 crore has been earmarked to install 200 modern public toilets.

The Budget also proposes Rs 10 crore for sewer network expansion and Rs 10 crore for developing model roads linking various wards.

Stray dog management measures include a new shelter and ABC centre costing Rs 3 crore each, besides a portable crematorium at Rs 50 lakh.

Tourism and global outreach have also found mention. Rs 50 lakh has been allocated for a spiritual tourism circuit connecting the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Attukal, Vettucaud and Beemapally.

An International Office will be set up to prepare the city to host global sporting events such as the Commonwealth Games.

A Rs 5 crore 'Sunrise Project' aims to position Thiruvananthapuram as the country's first elderly friendly city.

Mayor V.V. Rajesh said the goal is to make the capital the best city in India by 2030 and the world's leading municipal corporation by 2035, leveraging Central schemes to accelerate development.

The Budget speech also contained veiled criticism of the previous administration, asserting that governance must prioritise citizens over accolades.

--IANS

sg/svn