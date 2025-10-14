Thirumavalavan urges CM Stalin to fast-track teacher appointments, enact law for inter-caste marriages

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat, urging him to expedite the appointment of teachers who have cleared recruitment examinations and to enact a new law promoting inter-caste marriages.

Thirumavalavan said his party fully welcomed the state government's recent order removing caste-based names from public spaces, describing it as a landmark step that reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to social justice.

"Our policy decision is clear - there should be no caste names in the future. The government's order reflects the social reform legacy of Periyar and Ambedkar," he said after the meeting.

The VCK leader pressed the Chief Minister to immediately appoint thousands of teaching aspirants who have successfully cleared eligibility tests but continue to wait for postings.

"Several intermediate-level teachers have been waiting for years despite clearing recruitment exams. The Chief Minister has been urged to take swift steps to fill these long-pending vacancies," he said.

Thirumavalavan also highlighted the plight of more than 9,000 qualified graduate teachers who completed certificate verification nearly 14 years ago during the Karunanidhi regime but remain unemployed.

"It is unacceptable that these qualified individuals are still waiting for appointments. The government must take urgent measures to address this injustice," he emphasised.

Calling for legislative action to strengthen social equality, he appealed to the Chief Minister to move a resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to bring a nationwide law for the removal of caste names.

"Tamil Nadu must also consider enacting a special law to encourage and protect inter-caste marriages," he added.

Raising environmental concerns, Thirumavalavan pointed out the growing pollution in North Chennai caused by the burning of garbage and said his party had submitted an alternative waste management proposal to the Chief Minister.

He also reiterated the demand for a four-lane road in Ariyalur district to improve connectivity and boost local development. He concluded that the meeting was "fruitful" and expressed confidence that the Chief Minister would act positively on the issues raised.

--IANS

aal/svn