Third-party reviews confirm Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’s effectiveness: Savitri Thakur

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The government’s flagship ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme has undergone third-party evaluations twice in 2020 and again in 2025 through NITI Aayog, and studies have found its effectiveness as satisfactory, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

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Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, in reply to a question, said, “The initiatives under BBBP have established an excellent recall value and transformed from a policy initiative into a national movement by mobilising various stakeholders, including government agencies, media, civil society, and the public at large.”

This movement aims not only to address immediate concerns related to Sex Ratio at Birth and gender-based discrimination but also to foster a cultural shift towards valuing the girl child and ensuring her rights and opportunities, she said

“Two third-party evaluations of the schemes of the Ministry, including the Mission Shakti Umbrella scheme and its components relating to Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, were conducted in 2020 and again in 2025 through NITI Aayog. The studies have found the relevance, effectiveness and sustainability of the scheme as satisfactory,” said Thakur.

She said BBBP helps to address the Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and the attendant issue of empowerment of girls and women.

The scheme tries to create a mindset and behavioural changes towards the girl child by informing, influencing, motivating, engaging, and empowering various stakeholders, she said.

The BBBP scheme has been revamped in the 15th Finance Commission Period, from 2021-22 to 2025-26, and is now a component of the Sambal Sub scheme of Mission Shakti.

“The BBBP has been expanded to cover all the districts of the country through multi-sectoral interventions encouraging greater spending on activities that have on-ground impact,” she said.

The Minister of State said that the government gives utmost priority to the safety, security and empowerment of girls across the country. “To this end, the government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to address the educational, social and economic empowerment of girls,” she said.

Thakur also highlighted that the government is also implementing women-centric schemes such as Namo Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi, Women in Science and Engineering- KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN), SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research), for improving the employability of women.

--IANS

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