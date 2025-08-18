‘Third Mumbai’ will open a new chapter of economic development: Maha CM

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that a ‘Third Mumbai’ being developed in Raigad district will be a new chapter of economic development.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is committed to development and it is working to create a 'Third Mumbai' in partnership with the private sector. An international university centre is being set up in 'Third Mumbai'.

“A medical college will also be set up, and an innovation hub will be set up here. It will have all the research facilities. There will also be facilities for research in the field of quantum computing. There will be AI-based systems and research. 'Third Mumbai' will have good connectivity with the existing Mumbai. In addition to Coastal Road and Atal Setu, there will be a Worli-Shivadi link road, which is currently under construction. ‘Third Mumbai’ will do the work of further boosting the development of Mumbai. Private investors should take the initiative to invest in the development of this sector. Good development can only happen through private and government partnership. The work of granting all the necessary approvals to investors coming here will be completed quickly at the government level,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Maharashtra is an investment-friendly state. Work is currently underway for Ease of Doing Business. “We are working to ensure that there are no problems with investment. If any problem arises, it is being resolved promptly, he added.

He appealed to investors to contribute to the development of the 'Third Mumbai'.

Stating that the opening of a private bank office is very important for the economic progress of Mumbai and Maharashtra, Fadnavis said it is a matter of pride for the state. This confirms the skilled manpower, strong markets and investment-friendly environment in Maharashtra. This event underlines Maharashtra's leadership in the economic sector, he noted.

