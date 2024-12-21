Thick Fog Covers Delhi as IMD Warns of Severe Cold Waves in Himachal, J&K

New Delhi: The people of Delhi woke up to a thick layer of fog on Saturday morning.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 8 degrees Celsius near New Delhi's Safdarjung while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday at 8:00 AM.

The minimum temperature recorded at 8:30 AM today at Safdarjung was 7.6 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded 8.7 degrees Celsius.

A resident said, "It is our routine to go for cycling. We are not troubled by winters or summers. We have a whole group that is in different parts of Delhi..."

As of December 21, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has been recorded at 398, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), keeping close to the 'severe' category.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 414 while the number reached 413 in Dwarka Sector 8. The north campus of Delhi University recorded AQI at 376 while the number at Lodhi Road was 362.

The AQI at Delhi's Rohini was recorded at 425 while the number decreased to 398 in Najafgarh, but remains close to the 'severe' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

Moreover, the Republic Day parade rehearsals were underway at Kartavya Path as cold waves and dense fog engulfed the national capital.

Visuals from Akshardhan in Delhi as thick layer of fog engulfes the area.

Meanwhile, IMD predicts severe cold wave conditions for Himachal Pradesh and remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir. It also predicted cold wave conditions in isolated Punjab and Rajasthan. Dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

Earlier on Friday, a layer of dense fog engulfed Delhi as a cold wave gripped the city. The minimum temperature in the national capital had dropped to seven degrees Celsius. As per the IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are to prevail in most of North India. (ANI)