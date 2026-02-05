They have always seen UP-Bihar people as second-rate citizens: Ruling parties on Tamil Nadu’s ‘North India’ remark

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Ruling party leaders on Thursday criticised a DMK minister for his controversial remarks in Tamil Nadu about North Indian migrant workers, alleging that the Congress and its allies have historically treated people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as 'second-rate citizens.'

The backlash followed a statement made by Tamil Nadu minister MRK Panneerselvam at an event in Chengalpattu, where he spoke about migrant workers from North India taking up low-paying jobs in the state.

According to reports, the minister said, “People from the North are coming here to clean tables, engage in construction works, and sell pani puri. Because he learnt only Hindi and had no job opportunity there, he has come here.”

He further claimed that children from Tamil Nadu had gone abroad because the state follows a two-language policy and teaches English well. He said many Tamil Nadu youth were moving to countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, earning high salaries.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions from several leaders across parties, who said such statements were divisive and insulted migrant workers who contribute significantly to the country’s economy.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said some leaders make such comments only to stay in the headlines.

“There are a few leaders who want to be in the headlines because of their statements. They believe in a divide-and-rule agenda. Sometimes they divide on the basis of language, caste, religion and sometimes on the region,” he said.

Paswan said the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was moving forward on the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

“Policies are made keeping the people of the country at the centre. Those who divide people into east, west, south and north do not care about the country; they only do petty politics,” he added.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha also condemned the statement and defended the role of North Indian migrant workers.

“The people of North India, particularly from Bihar and UP, wherever they have gone, have strengthened the local economy. Today, if the people of North India were to stop working even for a day, the economy there would come to a halt,” he said.

Jha further claimed that the Congress and its allies have always looked down upon people from Bihar and UP.

“Congress or their allies have always seen UP-Bihar people as second-rate citizens. The Constitution tells us that anyone can go anywhere and do a job,” he said, urging the Congress to clarify its stand.

Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash also condemned the remarks.

“Statements like these do not befit any politician. There should be an atmosphere of unity, and such remarks are strongly condemned,” he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad termed the statement an insult to the nation.

“This is an insult to the nation. The country is made up of the North, East, West and all directions. People of different languages, attire, and backgrounds live here. Despite this diversity, our nation is known as Bharat, and unity in diversity is its core essence,” he said.

He added that North India has contributed significantly to the country’s development and leadership.

“North Indian people have contributed a lot in making the country great. North India has given a lot of prime ministers. PM Modi is also from North India,” he said, warning that such remarks could be dangerous for national unity.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said he did not believe the minister intended to insult anyone.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, "I don't think that was his intention. They come from so far away to work here as labourers. They are forced to come here in search of a livelihood. We too say this; everyone says it. Migration is most widespread in Bihar. Elections were just held, and many promises were made—that we would take concrete steps to curb migration, that we would create a plan."

