"They do not represent Muslims": Former separatist leader Bilal Lone on Pahalgam attackers

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Former separatist leader Bilal Lone on Sunday reflected on the recent Pahalgam terror attack and drew a sharp line between terrorists and the people of Kashmir, and condemned the perpetrators and their ideology, saying they do not represent the psyche of Muslims.

Speaking to ANI, Bilal Lone said, "Terrorists are not our ambassadors, they are not our prophets. They (the attackers) don't represent the psyche of the majority of Muslims. The ones who gave them shelter must face the consequences. If someone consumes poison, they will die."

Bilal Lone addressed in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, condemning the role of foreign elements while emphasising that Kashmiris, particularly the local population, were the true saviors during the crisis.

"We don't like wars. There are still countries at war, but who is suffering? Kashmir. On April 22, there were around 1,500 to 1,800 people in Baisaran. I had never been there, but I speak from the heart."

Lone recounted the harrowing events of that day, describing how local Kashmiri heroes, like a young man named Nazeer, acted swiftly to evacuate people, demonstrating resilience amid chaos. Despite the dangers, they didn't seek recognition for their actions.

"For two and a half hours, the entire incident took place. But who brought them down? The local Kashmiri population. We don't want medals. Every society does what we did. However, the growing media trend that fuels religious divides, the narrative of 'Hindu-Muslim,' is not only harmful but unfairly targets the Kashmiri Muslim community also," he said.

"It's easy to beat up on Kashmiri Muslims. They are a small community," Lone said, speaking about the ongoing struggles faced by Kashmiris, not only in terms of conflict but also in the daily battle against misrepresentation and communal stereotyping.

Lone, drawing on personal tragedy, described the feeling of helplessness that comes with loss, whether it's the death of his father or the death of others like Umar Farooq's father, emphasising that "nobody celebrates death."

The former separatist leader condemned the perpetrators of violence in Kashmir, stressing that "the boys who did that are not among us," he said.

Bilal Lone firmly rejected the idea that the attackers responsible for recent violence in Kashmir represented the larger Kashmiri Muslim community, emphasising that "they are not our ambassadors, not our prophets."

"These attackers don't represent the psyche of the majority of Muslims in Kashmir, they are not our ambassadors, not our prophets," Lone said.

Lone also addressed the role of those who provided shelter to the attackers, calling for accountability while urging a balanced understanding of the situation.

"The ones who gave shelter to these attackers must face consequences. But don't paint all Kashmiris with the same brush. If someone poisons themselves, they must face the consequences--but don't blame the whole community."

Responding to the national debate on Kashmir, Lone challenged the notion of war as a solution, urging a shift in perspective towards coexistence and dialogue rather than conflict.

Bilal Lone also spoke out against the systemic failures that have allowed violent elements to thrive in Kashmir, describing how the region's security and intelligence systems have been ineffective in dealing with the reality on the ground.

"The system has become so weak that they've left the jungle area open. It's unfortunate, and you can see it too. I agree that intel is a failure. There is a complete failure."

Lone painted a grim picture of the security situation in Kashmir, explaining that even basic precautions like the use of sirens during a security convoy's movement are poorly implemented.

He appealed to people to not blame all Kashmiris for the attack. His remarks came after reports claimed that Kashmiri students and traders were facing harassment across the country. However, security agency sources said that no such incidents have been reported since April 22.

Lone said Kashmiris have accepted living within India's democratic system and stressed that they do not represent extreme political or religious views.

"Kashmir has fought a lot. Ultimately, it has come to the conclusion within the system that we have to live together. Let it live. The day Kashmir spreads extremism, I will die first. I have to run. We are not extremists. We are very good Muslims. Whenever there is an issue of extremism, people like us are there. It is very easy to say extremism. Like mainstream politics is tough, separatist politics is easy. Similarly, being a liberal, moderate Muslim is very difficult," Lone said.

Bilal Gani Lone was part of the Hurriyat Conference delegation that met Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani in Delhi in 2004. His younger brother, Sajjad Lone, fought elections and is now a member of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong steps against Pakistan for fomenting cross-border terrorism.

The government said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and their conspirators will face strict punishment. (ANI)

