"They came with a conspiracy to kill us": Ramji Lal Suman over alleged attack on his convoy

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Saturday alleged that his convoy was attacked near Aligarh.

Suman claimed that individuals from a particular community killed an elderly woman, and four others were injured in an accident. He stated that, as per the instructions of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, they had planned to visit the accident site for the past three days, and the administration was aware of their visit.

However, Suman alleged that his convoy was attacked near Aligarh, with assailants attempting to break the windows of his car. He further claimed that the attackers had come intending to kill him and were being protected by the state government.

"Sunehra is a place in Bulandshahr, where people of a particular community killed an elderly woman by driving at high speed, and 4 to 5 others were injured. We had a program scheduled for the past three days, as per the orders of the Samajwadi Party, which meant that the police and administration were aware of it. The toll plaza at Ghabana was like a cantonment, and we were not allowed to pass. Some distance away from there, near Aligarh, our convoy was attacked, oil was poured on us, and the windows of the vehicles were broken. These people came with a conspiracy to attack and kill us, and they are backed by the state government," Ramji Lal Suman told ANI.

Aligarh Additional SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak addressed the issue and confirmed that a case had been filed under the jurisdiction of Ghabana police station. According to the police, some individuals threw car tyres at Suman's convoy. A case has been registered, and legal action is being taken.

"A case under the jurisdiction of PS Ghabana has come to our notice, in which it has been reported that some individuals threw tyres at the convoy of MP Ramji Lal Suman. A case has been registered under the relevant sections at PS Ghabana, and legal action is being taken," he said. (ANI)

