'There were heroes, so there were villains too': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Jinnah chapter row

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, reacting to the Jammu University committee recommending the removal of topics on Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah from the curriculum, on Monday said that history must reflect both heroes and villains to give a complete understanding of the past.

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Chaturvedi said that if there are heroes in the pages of history, it is equally important to understand whom they fought against.

"If there are heroes, then who did they fight? For that, there are villains too," she remarked.

She held that removing such content from textbooks would deprive future generations of a proper understanding of history and the roots of present-day conflicts. She questioned how students would learn about the reasons behind India’s partition and ongoing tensions with Pakistan if such chapters are excluded.

"I think on the pages of history, if there are heroes, then who did they fight? For that, there are villains too. The greatest villain for our country was Jinnah, who divided our nation. Before Independence, Jinnah demanded division and asked for Pakistan and Bangladesh," Chaturvedi told IANS.

"He created East Pakistan and West Pakistan. What will our future generations know about him? How will they understand why the country was divided? How will people know why there are boundaries and why we continue to hear such statements? The root cause of all this is Jinnah."

Emphasising the importance of historical awareness, she said: "If that is removed from textbooks, then how will future generations know about it and understand our conflicts with Pakistan?"

Drawing a cultural analogy, Chaturvedi added: "If we worship heroes, then it is necessary to know about the villains as well. If we worship Lord Ram, then we must also know about the history of Ravan and his role in our culture. It is very important to understand both."

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput also weighed in on the issue, saying: "Not only Jinnah, but also Syed Ahmad Khan should be discussed. The Sangh and the BJP should clarify their stand on Sir Syed Ahmad. The RSS should explain why Jinnah was included in a list of top freedom fighters."

He further alleged that such issues are raised to divert attention from more pressing concerns. "People associated with the BJP often raise frivolous issues so that matters like Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood are not discussed. Grant them statehood, and other issues can be resolved on their own," Rajput told IANS.

National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmed Larvi said: "There is no justification for protests over these issues. Students should instead focus on the challenges they face in universities. These actions are for cheap publicity and only worsen the situation. The people of Jammu do not support such moves."

On the other hand, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav defended the decision, stating: "The work being carried out by the government through the Education Department is appropriate, and people should welcome it."

The Department Affairs Committee of the University of Jammu on Sunday recommended the removal of topics related to former Pakistan Governor-General Jinnah from the political science curriculum following protests by ABVP, according to a press note.

The committee also recommended removing topics related to Aligarh Muslim University founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and poet Mohammad Iqbal, the note added.

--IANS

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