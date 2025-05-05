There should be no politics on Pahalgam terror attack: CPI-M

Patna, May 5 (IANS) The CPI-M on Monday asked all parties not to do politics on the Pahalgam terror attack and asked their leaders to refrain from making any adverse statements regarding the attack.

"There is a need for national unity and not political rhetoric. Whatever happened in Pahalgam now, the entire country is speaking in one voice. After the CCS meeting, the Prime Minister gave the army the authority to make decisions. Everyone should speak carefully. There should be no politics on this issue,” CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby told media persons here.

He also chaired a meeting with state leaders at the party office and chalked out preliminary election strategies.

The CPI-M General Secretary further accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of practising “opportunistic politics” in the state. “Nitish Kumar is a master of opportunism. He takes decisions based on self-interest, not ideology,” he said.

Reiterating confidence in the INDIA Bloc ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, Baby asserted that the alliance is united and actively coordinating.

“Regular meetings among top leaders of the INDIA Bloc reflect our unity. We will fight the elections with full strength and form the next government in Bihar," he declared.

On the caste census, Baby expressed scepticism over the government's preparedness.

"Questions remain on when and how the caste census will be conducted. No clear details have been provided by the Central government so far," he said.

He also reaffirmed the CPI-M's commitment to labour rights, highlighting the upcoming Bharat Bandh on May 20, called by the Left parties.

“The bandh will focus on workers’ rights, and it will be successful as all Grand Alliance constituents have pledged their support,” he noted.

--IANS

ajk/dan