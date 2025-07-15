There is only one caste — Indian: Shubhanshu Shukla’s school junior responds to Udit Raj’s remark

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) As Congress leader Udit Raj questioned why no one from SC/ST/OBC communities was part of the recent Indian space mission, Manish Tripathi, junior to IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Tuesday dismissed caste-based divisions, calling the moment a proud one for every Indian.

Udit Raj, commenting on Shukla’s return from the International Space Station (ISS), said, “When Rakesh Sharma was sent to space for the first time, there weren’t many educated people from SC/ST/OBC communities. But this time, someone from these communities could have been sent. The selection was government-based, not through an exam.”

However, Manish Tripathi, who was school junior of Shukla, told IANS, “I don’t want to engage in such caste-based discussions. This is a great moment for all of us. When someone achieves something extraordinary, their caste does not matter. The only caste that matters is ‘Indian.’ Shubhanshu has carried the Indian flag on his shoulder and made us proud. This achievement belongs to every Indian, and it is a time to celebrate, not divide.”

Tripathi further described the mission as a proud milestone not just for Shukla, but for the entire nation.

“It’s a proud moment for India. Shubhanshu was our senior in school and always aspired to inspire others through his work. Now, having become the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS) on this mission, he is set to inspire even more people when he returns.”

Highlighting the inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripathi added, “PM Modi has always encouraged people to dream big and achieve great feats. This mission is a testament to that spirit. Words cannot capture how proud we feel. Speaking directly to someone who has been to space and sharing our thoughts is an unforgettable experience.”

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying Shubhanshu Shukla and three other astronauts on the Axiom-4 mission, undocked from the Harmony module of the ISS around 7:05 A.M EDT (4:35 P.M. IST) on July 14. The crew is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast at approximately 5:30 A.M. EDT (3 P.M. IST) on Tuesday.

Shukla’s 15-day mission aboard the ISS is seen as a vital step for India’s upcoming Gaganyaan programme, aiming to bolster the country’s human spaceflight capabilities.

