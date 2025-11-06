There is a wind in favour of NDA: Ashok, Shambhavi Choudhary express confidence of winning

Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is underway, Bihar Minister and JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary, along with LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary, on Thursday expressed confidence in the NDA’s victory, saying that there is a strong wind blowing in favour of the alliance. They further added that, for the first time, people are voting for development, rising above caste and creed.

Speaking to IANS, Ashok Choudhary said, “There is a clear wind in favour of the NDA. The people of Bihar are determined to prevent the return of ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state. The trend is positive, and the conscious voters of Bihar are supporting the politics of development. For the first time, people are voting beyond the boundaries of caste and religion.”

LJP(RV)'s Shambhavi Choudhary also reacted and said, “I have cast my vote and urge all residents of Bihar to exercise their right to vote in large numbers. Voting is both our greatest right and our constitutional duty. The decisions we make today will shape the future of our state and our nation.”

She further noted that female voter participation has increased significantly, especially in rural areas.

“Women are turning out in large numbers at polling booths, which beautifully reflects a changing Bihar. There is strong confidence that the NDA will return to power with a full majority,” she told IANS.

“This is the day for decision-making. I humbly urge everyone to go out and vote. Whom you vote for is secondary, but it is essential that you participate and ensure that the ideology you believe in triumphs," she added.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, an average voter turnout of 27.65 per cent was recorded till 11 a.m. on Thursday across 18 districts where polling is underway in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began with over 3.75 crore voters deciding the fate of candidates in 121 constituencies out of the total 243 seats. This initial phase is significant, especially for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), which had won 63 of these seats in the 2020 polls. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — comprising the BJP and the Janata Dal(United) — had secured 55 seats in the same constituencies.

This round of polling is also important for smaller parties allied with both major coalitions. The Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) or CPI(ML), which had one of the highest strike rates in 2020, will have 10 of its 20 contesting seats going to polls in this phase. Of these, the party currently holds six seats. Retaining these constituencies is vital for the CPI(ML) if it wishes to sustain its previous electoral performance.

Within the NDA, the LJP(RV) led by Chirag Paswan, is contesting 29 seats across Bihar, 10 of which fall in this first phase. Interestingly, the NDA currently holds only one of these ten seats. The LJP(RV)’s share in the seat distribution had earlier triggered tension among alliance partners, particularly the JD(U), which felt the allocation was not in line with the LJP(RV)’s current Assembly strength.

The Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), now a part of the Mahagathbandhan, will also face a test of its electoral strength. Of the 15 seats it is contesting, six will go to the polls in this first phase. The alliance has projected VIP chief Mukesh Sahani as its Deputy Chief Ministerial candidate, raising the stakes for his party’s performance.

A number of prominent leaders are in the fray in this phase. Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition’s chief ministerial face and RJD leader, will contest alongside more than a dozen ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government.

Among them are Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Notably, Choudhary is fighting a direct election after nearly 10 years, from Tarapur, while Mangal Pandey, a former Bihar BJP president and current minister, is contesting his first Assembly election from Siwan.

This phase also features several celebrities and public figures, adding glamour to the political fight. Young folk singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket from Aliganj, while Bhojpuri cinema star Khesari Lal Yadav represents the RJD in Chhapra. Another Bhojpuri actor, Ritesh Pandey, is contesting from Kargahar as a candidate of the Jan Suraaj Party led by political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Another subplot of this phase involves Tejashwi Yadav’s elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, who has launched his own party, the Janshakti Janata Dal. He is contesting from Mahua, a seat he previously represented. The contest will indicate whether he can carve out an independent political space or remain overshadowed by his younger brother’s leadership within the RJD.

Some high-profile and sensitive constituencies are drawing special attention. In Mokama, JD(U)’s Anant Singh, currently under arrest in connection with a murder case, faces Veena Devi of the RJD, wife of former MP Suraj Bhan, who also has several charges pending.

Another interesting contest is in Raghunathpur, where Osama Shahab, son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting on an RJD ticket.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), voting will take place at 45,341 polling stations, with 36,733 of them located in rural areas -- highlighting Bihar’s predominantly agrarian character. Among the 3.75 crore registered voters, 10.72 lakh are first-time voters, while 7.38 lakh fall within the 18-19 age group.

As the first phase of Bihar polls is underway, all eyes will be on whether the Opposition can retain its strongholds from 2020 or if the ruling alliance manages to regain lost ground. The outcome of this first phase is likely to set the tone for the remaining rounds of polling and could play a major role in shaping the state’s political narrative for the next five years.

