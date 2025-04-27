"There cannot be an ugly statement about the pain of the suffering families": BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday hit out at Congress over the controversial remarks made by Karnataka Excise Minister RB Thimmapur regarding the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

In response to Thimmapur's comments, Trivedi stated that no statement could be deemed acceptable when addressing the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones in such a tragic attack.

"...In less than a week, they (Congress) have shown their true colours, and the more painful and dastardly statement is that of the Minister of Karnataka, who says that it is not possible that the terrorists first asked about religion and then they would have killed," Trivedi said.

"I think there cannot be an ugly statement about the pain of the suffering families... Today, the need of the hour is to take Pakistan to the task and diplomatically, under the able leadership of PM Modi, we have isolated and put Pakistan on the target in the international arena," he added.

Further taking a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Whatever the next target will be, Siddaramaiah, you should rest assured that whatever option is there, leave it to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Committee on Security and the three forces chiefs. Don't try to become the security expert."

Recently, while speaking with mediapersons in Karnataka's Bagalkot, Thimmapur said, "I personally don't think the assailants would have asked the name and religion of the tourists... It is not just to add religious colour to cover up an intelligence failure." Thimmapur had stated that the terrorists wouldn't have inquired about the religion or names of the victims, suggesting that blaming religion for the attack was unfair.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 26 people and leaving many others injured. (ANI)

