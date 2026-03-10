Their dedication reflects true spirit of patriotism: HM Shah greets CISF on Raising Day

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on the occasion of its Raising Day on Tuesday, praising the force for its commitment, professionalism and patriotic service to the nation.

CISF Raising Day is observed every year on March 10 to mark the establishment of the Central Industrial Security Force in 1969. The day recognises the vital role played by the force in protecting the country’s critical infrastructure, including airports, Metro networks, Public Sector Undertakings and other strategic installations.

In a post on X, HM Shah conveyed his wishes to the personnel of the force and acknowledged their dedication to performing challenging security duties across the country.

“Greetings to the CISF personnel on Raising Day. Whether safeguarding the nation’s vital installations or shielding nation during crises, their dedication reflects true spirit of patriotism and professionalism. Tributes to martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country,” the Home Minister wrote.

The CISF also marked the occasion by extending greetings to its personnel and highlighting the organisation’s long-standing commitment to national security and infrastructure protection.

“For 57 years, the Central Industrial Security Force has stood as the sentinel of India’s critical infrastructure -- safeguarding the nation’s vital assets with unwavering vigilance, discipline and professionalism,” the force said in a message.

“On CISF Raising Day, we renew our pledge to uphold the highest standards of security and service, remaining steadfast to our motto -- Protection and Security. Nation First. Always,” it added.

Initially, the CISF was established with limited resources to protect only those industries that were fully owned by the Central Government. Over time, its responsibilities expanded significantly, and the force now also provides security to joint-venture enterprises in which the Central Government holds a stake.

The CISF functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and operates according to the regulations framed by the ministry. Over the decades, it has evolved into one of the country’s most important security forces responsible for protecting key economic and strategic assets.

The idea of establishing a specialised force like the CISF gained urgency after the extremely challenging India-Pakistan war of 1965. During that conflict, the security of India’s public sector institutions and undertakings, including crucial facilities such as oil refineries and power plants, faced serious threats.

Recognising the need for a dedicated security force to protect such installations, the Government of India laid the foundation for the Central Industrial Security Force on March 10, 1969. The force was entrusted with the responsibility of protecting critical public sector institutions and ensuring their smooth and uninterrupted functioning at all times.

Over the years, the CISF has grown into a major security organisation that protects a wide range of key infrastructure facilities across the country. Today, it serves as a protective shield for India’s public sector undertakings and several other strategic installations, including airports, seaports and major industrial plants.

Through constant vigilance and the efforts of its trained and adaptable personnel, the CISF monitors potential threats and works to eliminate security risks to these important national assets.

The CISF Raising Day is, therefore, also seen as an occasion to express gratitude towards the force and its personnel for their service and dedication in safeguarding the country’s vital infrastructure and economic institutions.

