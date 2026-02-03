Theatre, drama can help realise PM Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision : Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday said that theatre and drama can play a meaningful role in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor attended the grand finale of the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav, India’s prestigious International Theatre Festival, held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar.

He witnessed the evocative theatrical production ‘Nang Sipsong’, which left a lasting impression on the audience and brought the festival to a memorable close.

The Governor said that Bharat Rang Mahotsav is a powerful and inspiring platform that reflects the nation’s aspirations and collective spirit. Transcending barriers of language, region, and background, the festival brings people together through shared cultural experiences.

He noted that it plays a vital role in nurturing young talent by providing opportunities for learning, creative expression, encouragement, and meaningful exposure.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) appealed to all stakeholders to actively promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and the ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Calling upon the National School of Drama to expand its outreach to every corner of the State, including remote villages, the Governor said that theatre has the power to strengthen unity in diversity and foster social harmony.

He expressed hope that through meaningful plays, Bharat Rang Mahotsav would continue to highlight the everyday challenges faced by common people and offer thoughtful perspectives and solutions.

The Governor complimented Chittaranjan Tripathi, Director of the National School of Drama, and his entire team for their commitment, dedication, and invaluable contribution to the success of the festival. State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, State Minister for Art and Culture Dasanglu Pul, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and the Director of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of theatre in nurturing creativity, dialogue, and cultural understanding.

The 5-day convergence of theatre and cultural expression, which commenced on 30th January 2026, was organized by the National School of Drama in collaboration with the Department of Art and Culture, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

National School of Drama (NSD) Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle informed that during the Mahotsav, five plays were presented involving more than hundreds of artists from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka.

