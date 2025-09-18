The way global leaders wished PM Modi shows India will now decide 'World order': BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, said on Thursday that the overwhelming number of birthday wishes from global leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong indication of India's growing influence on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Praveen Khandelwal said, “The way world leaders have extended heartfelt birthday greetings to PM Modi reflects the immense trust and respect India commands today. Under his leadership, India is not just participating in global affairs—it is now poised to define the global order. Our country holds a special and strategic position in the global ecosystem. The way all global leaders have wished honourable PM Modi, then it's clear that now India will decide 'world order."

Khandelwal further responded sharply to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s recent claim of "systemic" vote deletions in Congress-dominated booths.

“It has become Rahul Gandhi’s habit to make baseless allegations. Every time there is an election setback, they blame the EVMs or the Election Commission. But when they win, everything is fine. Rahul Gandhi should think and understand that the public does not want the Congress Party. He is only left with allegations, and the public no longer takes him seriously,” he said.

Reacting to the Patna High Court’s order directing the Congress to remove a controversial AI-generated video featuring PM Modi and his late mother Heeraben, Khandelwal said the ruling was justified.

“We welcome the High Court’s decision. Whether it's the Prime Minister's mother or any ordinary citizen’s mother, mocking someone’s family especially using artificial intelligence is completely unacceptable. Politics should have dignity. The Congress must introspect after being reprimanded by the court,” he told IANS.

Khandelwal further commented on the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board’s announcement of nationwide protests following the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the Waqf Amendment Act.

“The Amendment has become law. Now, certain political groups are objecting just for the sake of creating unrest. These are the same people who want to win at any cost and are trying to provoke the public. But citizens are aware and will not fall for such tactics anymore,” he said.

On the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Delhi, similar to Bihar, Khandelwal said the move is long overdue.

“We fully support the decision. There are many illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in Delhi, and cleaning up voter rolls is necessary. Genuine voters must be protected, and fake names removed. This is essential for the integrity of our democracy,” he added.

--IANS

jk/