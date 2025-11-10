Tharoor's birthday wishes to Advani trigger row, BJP calls out Cong's 'frivolous thinking'

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's birthday wishes to veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani have sparked a political controversy after the Congress party publicly distanced itself from his remarks, calling them "personal".

On Sunday, the Congress clarified that Tharoor's comments were made in a personal capacity and did not represent the party's official stance. The row erupted after Tharoor posted birthday greetings to Advani and later defended his remarks when criticised by sections within his party.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP maintained that reducing Advani's decades-long political career to one controversial episode was unfair.

The BJP, seizing the opportunity, accused Congress of attacking its own leaders for speaking truthfully.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "We all know that the esteemed Lal Krishna Advani is not just a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but a veteran of Indian politics. Through his humility, decorum, and clean politics, he has earned a place in the hearts of people, which even Shashi Tharoor mentioned in his post."

"However, Congress always questions its leaders who are honest. Now, Congress has questioned Tharoor also, as some criticism of Tharoor's statement praising Advani was expected," he added.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam also hit out at the Congress, saying the party was "unable to move beyond its frivolous thinking".

"Shashi Tharoor is an intellectual parliamentarian, and his personality is beyond politics. L.K. Advani is an honourable and respectable man who has devoted his life to the service of India and held several top positions. If Tharoor wished him personally, why does Congress get irritated? The party is unable to come out of its frivolous thinking, and because of this limited mindset, many senior leaders have left the Congress," Kadam told IANS.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput reiterated the party's stance on the issue, saying that while anyone is free to extend personal greetings, Tharoor's comments did not represent the Congress.

"Anyone is free to congratulate someone personally. If he does so, it is his personal matter, and any political comment on that is inappropriate. Shashi Tharoor's views are his own and do not represent the Congress," Rajput told IANS.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Dharmendra Singh also weighed in, saying Tharoor was within his rights to express his personal opinion.

"Whatever Shashi Tharoor is saying has nothing to do with any political party. It is his personal opinion. He is free to express his views," Singh said.

Advani turned 98 on November 8.

Tharoor had posted on X: "Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible."

Soon after, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to X and posted, "Like always, Dr Shashi Tharoor speaks for himself and the Indian National Congress outrightly dissociates itself from his most recent statement."

Khera added that Tharoor's continuation as a Congress MP and a member of the Congress Working Committee "reflects the essential democratic and liberal spirit unique to the Indian National Congress".

