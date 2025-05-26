Tharoor, Surya take India’s anti-terror message to Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, along with members of an Indian All-Party Parliamentary delegation currently touring the Americas, met with H.E. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, to discuss a range of issues -- including India’s firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

According to a statement from Surya’s office released on Monday, the delegation reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, while also exploring avenues for deeper cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, fintech, and agriculture.

Vice President Jagdeo, who served as President of Guyana for 12 years and remains one of the region’s most respected statesmen, had earlier strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and voiced support for India’s Operation Sindoor, Surya noted.

Speaking after the meeting, Surya said: “Our delegation had a fruitful discussion with Vice President Jagdeo on India’s fight against terrorism and the immense potential for Indo-Guyanese collaboration across multiple sectors.”

Highlighting Guyana’s rapid economic growth, driven by the discovery of new oil reserves, he added: “With the country growing at over 30 per cent, the opportunities for Indian businesses are enormous.”

Earlier, Surya addressed students at Texila American University, a premier institution strengthening India-Guyana educational ties. Since 2010, the university has hosted over 538 Indian students and 76 Indian faculty members, with more than 234 Indian graduates now serving in Guyana’s healthcare sector.

During his address, Surya emphasised India’s unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism, particularly from Pakistan. “The world must stand united against state-sponsored terrorism. Through actions like Operation Sindoor, India is leading the global response,” he said.

The visiting delegation is part of Group 5, led by Shashi Tharoor, and includes MPs from across party lines: Shambhavi (LJP -- Ram Vilas), Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), G.M. Harish Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Murli Deora (Shiv Sena -- Shinde faction), and Tejasvi Surya (BJP), along with Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

While a section of the group visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York, Surya and Dr Ahmad proceeded directly to Guyana after a 30-hour journey from India.

This outreach is part of the Government of India’s multi-country campaign to mobilise global support for its anti-terror stance, particularly in the wake of increasing Pakistan-backed terror incidents, the statement added.

