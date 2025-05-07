Thank you, PM Modi: Family of Pahalgam terror victim Shubham Dwivedi hails Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) In the aftermath of the Indian Army’s precise counter-terror strike, Operation Sindoor, the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, has expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for fulfilling the promise of justice.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 30-year-old civilian from Uttar Pradesh, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists. He was shot in the head and died at the scene.

His wife, Ashanya Dwivedi, spoke out following the military response. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who is connected to this operation, especially our personnel in the armed forces and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally looked after the operation,” she said.

“The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ clearly shows they stand with us, those who lost their husbands. Whatever the Prime Minister said, he proved. Wherever terrorism exists, it will be eliminated.”

Fighting through her grief, she added, “Terrorists killed our husbands to make us vulnerable, but we will fight. PM Modi took revenge as he said, these terrorists will be ended.”

Shubham’s brother also welcomed the swift action. “The whole nation is thanking Modi ji and our armed forces. If someone challenges our country in this manner, we must respond with strength. The way this operation was carried out was like medicine on our wounds,” he said. “The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ truly pays tribute to the victims who lost their lives during that attack.”

Shubham's father, too, praised the government’s resolve. “I got the information around 2 a.m. The Indian government and armed forces have taken action against Pakistan. I praise PM Modi for doing this for the country and for understanding the emotions of the people. PM Modi has completed the destruction of terrorism. I salute him.”

Operation Sindoor, launched early Wednesday, targeted nine high-value terrorist infrastructure sites inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Army confirmed that the strikes were executed with surgical precision and did not affect any civilian or military installations in Pakistan.

