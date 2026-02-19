Thane to be developed as mobility hub, Kalyan as advanced urban centre: Deputy CM Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) In a major push to strengthen and modernise infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced a comprehensive transformation plan for Thane and Kalyan through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) annual budget of Rs 48,000 crore, which was approved at its recent meeting held earlier this week.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, who is also the Chairman of the MMRDA, said that while Thane is being developed as a ‘Mobility Hub’, Kalyan is set to emerge as a ‘future-ready advanced urban centre’ with enhanced connectivity, improved urban infrastructure, and sustainable development initiatives.

Recognising Thane as a vital gateway to Mumbai and an important transport node in the MMR, a substantial provision of Rs 12,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore has been made for infrastructure development in the city.

The MMRDA has also approved the ambitious 12-km Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, which has received administrative approval at an estimated cost of Rs 18,838 crore. An initial allocation of Rs 3,000 crore has been made for the financial year 2026–27, according to a release issued by Deputy Chief Minister Shinde’s office.

The extension of Metro Line 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), Metro Line 4-A (extension up to Gaimukh), and Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli) will significantly strengthen connectivity between Thane and Mumbai and improve public transport infrastructure in the region. An allocation of Rs 1,025 crore has been made for the first phase of the Thane Coastal Road project, while Rs 880 crore has been earmarked for the Anand Nagar–Saket elevated road project.

Funds have also been earmarked for the beautification and rejuvenation of Railadevi and Masunda lakes, along with an allocation of Rs 214 crore for the construction of the Kolshet–Kalher Creek bridge, which is expected to improve local connectivity and ease traffic congestion.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said that Kalyan-Dombivli is also slated for major infrastructure expansion with a budget allocation ranging from Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 3,500 crore. The Kalyan Ring Road project, aimed at addressing traffic congestion in the growing urban cluster, has been allocated Rs 600 crore out of the total estimated project cost of Rs 1,239 crore.

Infrastructure projects such as Metro Line 5 (Bhiwandi–Kalyan), Metro Line 5-A (Ulhasnagar extension), and Metro Line 14 (Kanjurmarg–Badlapur) will play a key role in establishing Kalyan as a major transit hub within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, improving regional connectivity and supporting urban expansion.

In addition, the Rs 584 crore Airoli–Katai Naka road project will further improve connectivity between Thane, Kalyan, and Navi Mumbai, enhancing transport efficiency across the region.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde has also issued directives to address water scarcity in the region on priority and instructed officials to expedite work on the Poshir and Shilar dam projects to strengthen water supply infrastructure.

Furthermore, to resolve traffic congestion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the government is implementing an integrated transport plan featuring a 337-km Metro network, pod taxi systems, boat taxi services, multi-modal connectivity corridors, flyovers, and underground road infrastructure.

--IANS

sj/pgh