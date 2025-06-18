Thai Buddhist leader visits Gujarat, pays tribute to plane crash victims

Gandhinagar, June 18 (IANS) A high-level Thai spiritual and cultural delegation led by revered Buddhist monk Somdet Phra Thirayarnmuni, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The delegation, on a seven-day visit to India, is spending five days in Gujarat, with a focus on deepening spiritual ties, exploring shared Buddhist heritage, and promoting peace and harmony.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed condolences for the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, paying tribute to those who lost their lives. CM Patel welcomed the delegation warmly, stating that their presence in Gujarat carries a message of peace, goodwill, and spiritual unity. He noted that the visit will further strengthen India-Thailand relations, particularly in the realm of cultural diplomacy and religious tourism.

The Thai delegation includes two senior monks from the Sangha Supreme Council of Thailand, advisors to the Thai Prime Minister, and actor Gagan Malik, known for his portrayal of Lord Buddha and Ram in Indian television.

The delegation also showed keen interest in Gujarat’s Buddhist heritage, particularly the ancient sites of Vadnagar and Devni Mori, both significant to the Buddhist circuit and historical pilgrimages linked to Chinese traveller Xuanzang (Hiuen Tsang).

Chief Minister Patel recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement in Thailand about sending Lord Buddha’s sacred relics from Devni Mori for exhibition.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to transforming Devni Mori into a global Buddhist pilgrimage site, including plans to recreate the submerged stupa as a symbolic monument.

During the discussion, Tourism Secretary Dr. Rajendra Kumar gave a detailed presentation on Gujarat’s rich Buddhist legacy, including stupas, vihars, and rock-cut caves dating back to the 2nd century BCE.

The delegation showed great enthusiasm in learning about the cultural and archaeological depth of the region. In a symbolic exchange, CM Patel presented a commemorative memento to Somdet Phra Thirayarnmuni, who in turn gifted Buddhist literature and sacred items.

The Buddhist leader also reflected on his spiritual journey, mentioning time spent at Belur Math in Kolkata and his admiration for Swami Vivekananda, whose statue in the CM’s chamber caught his attention during the visit.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Vadodara, the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, and Dwarka before June 21. CM Patel concluded the meeting by expressing confidence that this visit would serve as a bridge between the cultural values of India and Thailand.

--IANS

janvi/pgh