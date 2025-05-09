testing news data

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) India’s homegrown missile systems are proving to be a formidable deterrent to Pakistan’s imported military assets. As part of the Central government’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative in the defence sector, Indian indigenous systems like the Akash missile have significantly bolstered the country’s military capabilities.

The Akash surface-to-air missile system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), recently successfully shot down a Pakistani JF-17 fighter jet in the Pathankot sector. This achievement underlines India’s growing self-sufficiency in defence technology and its effectiveness in active combat situations.

In response to its impressive performance, the Akash system is now being deployed on a larger scale along forward areas. Both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force are currently equipped with the missile system, particularly in sectors along the Pakistan border.