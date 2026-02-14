Terrorism humanity's greatest enemy: HM Shah on Pulwama attack anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Paying tributes to martyrs of Pulwama attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that terrorism is humanity's greatest enemy and India is determined to eradicate it completely.

Home Minister Shah remembered the bravery of the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack and paid tributes to them.

In a post on social media, the Union Home Minister said, “I remember the bravery of the soldiers martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack and pay tribute to them.”

He also reiterated the country’s resolve to end terrorism which he described as “humanity's greatest enemy”.

Home Minister Shah said that the nation will always be indebted to the courage, dedication and sacrifice of the security forces and agencies who face terrorism.

India is marking the 7th anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack, honouring 40 CRPF personnel killed in a suicide bombing by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

India responded with airstrikes on a JeM camp in Balakot, Pakistan, sending a firm message against terrorism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honoured the bravehearts who were martyred in the horrific Pulwama terror attack, stating that their dedication and service to the nation will always be remembered.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and said, "Heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of Mother India during the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain indebted to your indomitable courage and valour."

