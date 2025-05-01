Terror plot foiled on Amritsar border; BSF, Punjab Police recover arms and grenades

Amritsar (Punjab) [India] May 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Bharopal village in Amritsar district.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched on Wednesday evening. During the operation, the security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the local police for further investigation.



This joint effort once again reflects the high level of preparedness and alertness of BSF. The swift and coordinated action with the Punjab Police has prevented a possible major terror incident and reaffirmed its commitment to national security and the protection of citizens.



Earlier, two unidentified armed assailants shot Gangster Ravneet Singh alias Sone Mote in Amritsar's Kathianwala Bazaar on Tuesday. "Two men shot a man called Ravneet Singh. We have reached the spot and an investigation is being carried out. We have some initial leads and the culprits will be caught soon. He has been taken to a hospital," Vishaljit Singh, ADCP Amritsar, told ANI. Meanwhile, police personnel are present at the scene. Further investigation is underway.

On Monday, the Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with Jhajjar police, arrested notorious gangster and history-sheeter Kunal Joon, who was absconding in several criminal cases, officials said.

Police said that Kunal Joon, a resident of Bahadurgarh, has a total of 15 criminal cases registered against him.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal Range, Wasim Akram said, "Kunal Joon is originally a resident of Nuna Majra village of Bahadurgarh. He has a history of criminal activities. About 15 cases have been registered against him at various places in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts."The SP said that the accused, Kunal Joon, had fled India using a fraudulent passport and continued to orchestrate criminal activities from abroad, evading arrest."Joon was absconding in many cases. He was also arrested in one case, when he was granted bail, he fled abroad with a fake passport...Firstly, he fled to Dubai. He wanted to move to the US illegally, so that he could operate his gang from there," he added. (ANI)

