Tensions flare in Varanasi's Dal Mandi as demolition drive triggers protests

Varanasi, Feb 9 (IANS) Protests broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Monday after demolition work began in the Dal Mandi area as part of a road widening project, with the situation turning tense when a shopkeeper allegedly set his own establishment on fire in protest against the action.

According to officials, unrest began soon after authorities reached the locality to carry out demolition work. During the operation, a shopkeeper reportedly threatened to end his life in opposition to the drive.

In a dramatic turn of events, he poured petrol inside his shop and set it ablaze, sparking panic across the locality and triggering a stampede-like situation among residents and bystanders.

The individual who ignited the fire managed to flee the spot immediately after setting the shop on fire, officials said.

Following information about the blaze, fire brigade teams, police personnel and administrative officials rushed to the location and initiated efforts to douse the flames.

The Additional District Magistrate (City) also reached the site and personally supervised the situation. However, despite continuous firefighting efforts, the blaze remained active for a considerable period, with flames continuing to rise from the building.

Reports indicated that the structure where the fire erupted had residential quarters located above the shop, where women were present at the time of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, the police sealed off the entire surrounding area and appealed to residents to maintain calm. Workers engaged in the demolition process were also evacuated from the spot to avoid any potential casualties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Banswal told IANS, "The process is being carried out here properly. During this, a disruptive element poured petrol in front of his shop and set it on fire. After that, he fled from the spot. Efforts are underway to apprehend him; he will be arrested soon."

"Several people spreading unrest and trying to disturb the environment have been dealt with. Four to five people have been taken into custody. Further action will be taken against anyone else causing trouble," he further added.

Authorities said the demolition drive is part of an ongoing effort to remove unsafe and dilapidated structures in Dal Mandi.

The administration is carrying out demolition of 21 dilapidated buildings, including houses and shops, using bulldozers and manual tools such as hammers.

Officials described the operation as the largest single-day demolition action ever conducted in the Dal Mandi locality.

The demolition drive also triggered protests from several local residents and shopkeepers, who appealed to officials to grant them a 10-day extension before proceeding with the action.

Many people were seen crying and pleading with authorities to halt the demolition temporarily. During the protests, police detained eight individuals accused of creating disturbances at the site.

To maintain law and order, nearly 500 police personnel have been deployed across four police station jurisdictions in the area, including women police officers.

Authorities have also deployed drones to monitor the situation and keep surveillance over the locality.

According to officials, a total of 187 houses have been marked for demolition in the Dal Mandi area as part of the project. So far, 29 structures have been razed, while action is currently underway against 21 buildings that were declared unsafe and dilapidated two days ago.

Officials further noted that earlier demolition operations were also conducted in the area. On January 21, eight houses were demolished simultaneously, while on January 31, the Municipal Corporation issued notices to 23 house owners warning them about the proposed action.

The administration has maintained that most of the targeted buildings are more than 100 years old and have become structurally unsafe.

Authorities said residents continuing to live in such buildings were putting their lives at serious risk, making the demolition drive necessary from a public safety perspective.

--IANS

sd/rad