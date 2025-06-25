Tensions escalate along Assam-Meghalaya border amid fresh land dispute

Shillong, June 25 (IANS) Tensions reignited along the disputed Assam-Meghalaya border on Wednesday after a mob of nearly 400 people from Meghalaya disrupted a plantation drive by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in the contested village of Lapangap.

According to officials, the group — including local villagers and members of civil society organisations such as the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) — dismantled wooden structures and uprooted saplings planted during the KAAC-led initiative.

The confrontation, which started around 11 in the morning, was sparked by allegations that Assam was attempting to assert control over land claimed by Meghalaya.

The hill where the plantation took place lies at the heart of a long-standing territorial dispute between Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills.

It is one of 12 sensitive stretches along the 884.9-km inter-state boundary, six of which remain unresolved despite a partial agreement reached in 2022.

Authorities from both states swiftly deployed police to the area to de-escalate the situation. West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh confirmed that the unrest had been brought under control.

“No prior intimation was given to the Meghalaya side regarding the plantation activity,” Singh said, adding that a scheduled peace meeting had to be called off due to the absence of Assam officials.

Reports indicate that Assam Police resorted to firing tear gas shells during the standoff. Meghalaya has since stationed border magistrates and local officials at the site to maintain calm and monitor developments.

Speaking to reporters, KSU general secretary Neilkee Mukhim accused Assam’s Karbi Anglong authorities of violating previous understandings and encroaching upon disputed land.

He warned that local resistance would continue until the issue is resolved. In a bid to defuse tensions, district officials have rescheduled peace talks for Thursday, aiming to bring together traditional village headmen and local councils for grassroots-level dialogue.

The border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya dates back to 1972, when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam.

Although a first phase agreement in 2022 saw both states divide control of six disputed areas — with Assam receiving 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya 18.33 sq km — the remaining regions, including Lapangap, remain flashpoints in the ongoing negotiations.

Authorities say maintaining the status quo and pursuing dialogue remain their immediate priorities.

