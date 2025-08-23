Tension in Ujjain after stone-pelting incident, three injured; probe underway

Ujjain, Aug 23 (IANS) Tension gripped Madhya Pradesh’s religious city of Ujjain late on Friday night after residents of two neighbouring colonies belonging to different communities clashed and pelted stones at each other, leaving at least three people injured, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the Pandyaa Kheri locality on Maksi Road, which falls in the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Acting swiftly, police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the situation under control before it escalated further.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Bhargav, along with teams from two police stations, reached the area soon after receiving information.

Later, additional forces were deployed, and a flag march was conducted in the violence-hit locality.

Police have registered a case and detained eight people for questioning. Those detained include Aashif, Salman, Sonu, Kadar, Bheru, Chhotu, Shadab, and one more person, officials said.

Videos from the area showed police personnel knocking on doors and summoning residents during their investigation.

ASP Nitesh Bhargav said that the trouble began when a group of youths armed with sticks, knives, and swords reached Narayan Singh's house on Maksi Road and attacked him.

His brother Raghubir and others also sustained injuries, while women of the family were allegedly assaulted when they tried to intervene.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

ASP added that the situation quickly escalated as members of a right-wing organisation also reached the spot in support of the injured family, resulting in heavy stone pelting between the two sides.

He said mild force was used to disperse the crowd. Heavy deployment has been made to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

pd/skp