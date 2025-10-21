Tension at Assam-Meghalaya border eases; paddy harvesting begins after peace meeting

Guwahati, Oct 21 (IANS) Weeks of simmering tension along the Assam–Meghalaya border eased on Tuesday after Pnar villagers of Lapangap in Meghalaya and Karbi villagers of Tahpat in Assam signed a peace agreement, paving the way for farmers to resume paddy harvesting without fear of disruption, officials said.

The development came after a crucial coordination meeting at the Assam Border Outpost in Khanduli, where officials from West Jaintia Hills and West Karbi Anglong districts held joint discussions with community representatives.

The dialogue marked the first breakthrough since the violent clash on October 8 that left one person - Oriwel Timung of Tahpat village - dead and heightened tensions in the area. During the meeting, both communities agreed to maintain peace and fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

Authorities from Assam and Meghalaya assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure an impartial investigation into Timung's death, while also protecting the livelihood of farmers during the critical harvest season.

Senior officials, including West Jaintia Hills Border Magistrate G.H. Passah, West Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner S.P. Sarma, Superintendent of Police R. Barua, and traditional headmen from both sides were present at the meeting.

Leaders jointly appealed to villagers to exercise restraint, avoid provocation, and work together to preserve harmony along the sensitive border. The agreement to allow harvesting to resume immediately was seen as vital to preventing crop losses that could have further escalated tensions.

Officials emphasised that cooperation at the grassroots level is essential to prevent any recurrence of violence.

"This is an important step towards restoring trust between the two communities. Our priority is to ensure that people can live and work in peace," said a senior official who attended the meeting.

Both administrations have also committed to regular coordination and rapid response mechanisms to address any future incidents along the border. The accord has been widely welcomed by villagers, who expressed relief that the agreement would allow them to focus on their fields without fear.

--IANS

tdr/svn