Ten crore trees to be planted in Maharashtra this year, CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that 10 crore trees will be planted in the state this year under the Harit Maharashtra, Samruddhi Maharashtra campaign to increase the percentage of forest cover in the state.

“The aim is to plant 10 crore trees next year as well. This campaign will be successful only if tree plantation becomes a people's movement and calls for everyone to work together,” he said.

CM Fadnavis at the meeting said that tree plantation is necessary to maintain environmental balance.

“Maharashtra is leading in increasing the forest cover in the country. The state has done well in the campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', which is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept. To achieve the target of 33 per cent deforestation in the state, it is necessary to implement the campaign 'Harit Maharashtra, Samruddhi Maharashtra' for the next twenty years. Maharashtra has planted a large number of trees in the last eight years. Earlier, the target of planting 33 crore and 50 crore trees has been successfully achieved. Therefore, this year's target can definitely be met,” he added.

He said at least one and a half to three-year-old seedlings should be planted in the tree plantation, adding that efforts should be made to ensure that the planted trees survive and grow. Also, modern technology like artificial intelligence should be used to increase the survival rate of the planted trees and to ensure that transparency tools such as remote sensing and satellites can be deployed.

“All departments should identify the place and quality of seedlings for the ten crore tree plantation campaign. Local bodies, Zilla Parishads, should participate in the tree plantation campaign. Social organisations should also be involved in this. The key to the success of the ten crore tree plantation campaign is a good nursery. Therefore, it is necessary to create nurseries to get the necessary and quality seedlings to achieve the goal. Also, attention should be paid to the fact that good seedlings are produced in private nurseries. Trees should be planted according to regional conditions,” said the Chief Minister.

He directed that the funds under 'CAMPA' should be fully utilised for the tree plantation campaign.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that while planting trees on the sides of national highways and state highways, future road widening should be considered.

“Also, indigenous and shade-giving trees like Jambhu, Bahava, Surangi, Peepal, Vad, Kadulimba, and Arjun should be planted in these places. Different trees live in every part of the state. Trees should be planted accordingly. Departments like the textile industry, marketing should actively participate in this campaign,” he said.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said that the forest department will plant trees on the highways, adding that the funds under the “CAMPA” will be fully utilised for the tree plantation campaign, and the ten crore tree plantation campaign will be successfully implemented.

