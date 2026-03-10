Temporary ban imposed on commercial cylinders: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara said on Tuesday that the global energy market has been affected due to international supply disruptions and war-like conditions prevailing in the Gulf region.

Read More

He said that over the past month, crude oil prices in the international market have increased by approximately 34 per cent.

He informed that, in view of the current situation, directions have been issued to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure that common consumers do not face any inconvenience.

Acting under the Essential Commodities Act, the government has directed oil companies and refineries to ensure adequate availability of LPG cylinders for domestic use and to increase production accordingly.

Godara further stated that, as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a temporary suspension on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been imposed until the situation returns to normal.

The primary objective of this measure is to ensure that domestic consumers do not face any shortage of cooking gas. He added that India imports a significant portion of its gas requirements from several countries, including Qatar.

At present, global supply chains have been affected due to disruptions in shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.

Expressing confidence, Godara said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has adequate reserves of petrol and diesel, and domestic consumers will not be allowed to face any difficulty.

He also mentioned that the Ministry of Petroleum has instructed refineries to increase gas production so that the situation can return to normal at the earliest.

--IANS

arc/dan