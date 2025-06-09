Temple priest arrested in TN for allegedly sexually harassing young woman

Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu), June 9 (IANS) A temple priest in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district has been arrested on charges of sexually harassing a young woman within the temple premises, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Thiagarajan, served as the head priest at the Naganatha Swamy Temple, located in Ambur Bazaar. The temple operates under the administration of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

According to the police, the incident came to light after a young woman, who had been engaged to carry out cleaning work at the temple, lodged a formal complaint alleging that the priest had sexually harassed her during her visit.

Following the complaint, the Ambur All Women Police registered a case against Thiagarajan under four relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Upon learning about the police complaint, the priest reportedly fled the area and went into hiding. Acting on credible information, law enforcement officials formed a special team to trace his whereabouts. The team tracked him down to a relative’s house in Puducherry and arrested him early on Monday morning.

Police sources said that the priest has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. He is expected to be produced before a magistrate for remand proceedings.

The incident has sparked outrage among several local Hindu organisations and devotees. In the wake of the arrest, some groups have demanded Thiagarajan’s immediate dismissal from temple duties. They have urged the HR&CE Department to appoint a new head priest at the earliest to restore sanctity and public confidence in the temple’s operations.

This incident has also reignited discussions on the need for stronger background checks and oversight mechanisms within religious institutions, particularly those under government supervision. Many activists have called for the stringent enforcement of workplace safety and gender sensitivity protocols in all religious and public institutions.

Authorities from the HR&CE Department are yet to issue an official statement regarding the allegations or any administrative action planned against the accused priest. The investigation is ongoing.

