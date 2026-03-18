Temple decoration to security: Preps underway for Chaitra Navratri 2026

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Preparations are on in full swing for Chaitra Navratri. Temples in several parts of the country are being decked up with flowers for the nine-day festival that is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga and marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar year.

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In 2026, the festival will begin on March 19 and conclude with Ram Navami. Each day during this period, a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped, and each day is associated with a specific colour and offering.

The Kalkaji Temple in Delhi has been decorated with bright flowers and colourful 'chunris' for the first Navratri of the year.

A crowd of devotees gathered to offer prayers at the temple, on Wednesday, with some posing for pictures at the temple premises.

The Chichi Mata Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district has also been decked up for Chaitra Navratri festival with devotees queuing up to offer prayers. Workers decorated the premises of the temple with artificial flowers, as part of last minute preparations.

Extending his best wishes to all the devotees for the Chaitra Navratri festival, Pandit Bansi Lal of Chichi Mata Temple, told IANS, "Devotees often get confused with the auspicious time to carry out the rituals. The rituals associated with this first Navratri like 'Kalash Sthapana' and others can be performed after 6:40 AM."

He added, "Here, at Chichi Mata Temple, the management has made good arrangements for the festival. I urge all devotees to come here and seek blessings of the goddess. The environment here is really good."

Speaking about the first day of the festival, Pandit Shipra Sachdev told IANS, "The 'Kalash Sthapana Muhurat' is from 6:50 AM to 7:52 AM while 'Abhijit Muhurat' is from 12:05 PM to 12:50 PM. There are only these two mahurats this time for 'Kalash Sthapana' which is very significant to the festival."

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh ahead of Chaitra Navratri and Eid. Identity cards of commuters were being checked before they were allowed to pass, amid heavy security deployment.

Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sandeep Srivastava, told IANS, "Preparations have begun for (Chaitra) Navratri across the municipal limits. Meat and fish shops will remain completely closed within the entire municipal area. Along with it, all places of worship will be cleaned multiple times during the day."

"Arrangement for street lights have also been made," he added.

--IANS

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