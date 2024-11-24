Temperatures in North-West India to remain normal in next few days: IMD

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The temperatures in north-west India will remain normal for the next few days, according to Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The temperatures in north-west India are normal. The temperatures will remain normal for the next few days. The fog has decreased significantly," Kumar told ANI on Sunday.

Kumar said that due to the impact of a western disturbance last week, the direction of the wind changed and the temperature has come to near normal in north-west India. He said that yesterday also there was a western disturbance which caused light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

A western disturbance, an extratropical storm originating in the Mediterranean region, brings sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent. He said that after three to four days, the temperature in the north-west India is expected to decrease slightly.

Naresh Kumar said that a well-marked low-pressure area has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal due to which Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts will get heavy rain.

"A well-marked low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours. It will move westward towards the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. So we expect that coastal area of Tamil Nadu will get heavy rain of more than 12 cm and after 26 and 27 of this month Coastal Andhra also is expected to get isolated heavy rainfall," he said.

Meanwhile, residents in the national capital complained of breathing difficulties as the air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Sunday for the third week post-Diwali.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 362 as of 8 am on Sunday with the national capital engulfed by a thick layer of smog.

According to the CPCB data, the AQI measured in Vivek Vihar was 399, 403 at Nehru Nagar, 317 at ITO and 349 at Chandni Chowk.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Residents complained of breathing difficulties, fever and other health issues as they urged the concerned authorities to find a permanent solution to the rising pollution levels. (ANI)

