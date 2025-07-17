Telugu states must share river water harmoniously: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, July 17 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Thursday the Telugu states must share river water harmoniously.

A day after a crucial meeting with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil in Delhi, Chandrababu Naidu said that if the Telugu states harness Godavari water flowing into the sea, drought in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana will be a thing of the past.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee of officials and engineers to resolve river water issues including Godavari-Banakacherla link project proposed to be built by Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana has raised objections to the project and already requested the Centre not to approve it.

Chandrababu Naidu stated that they discussed water issues constructively. “There’s no need for conflict—we should operate on a give-and-take basis,” he said while addressing a gathering of beneficiaries after releasing released water under Handri-Neeva Phase-1 from the Mallelapadu Pumping Station in Nandyal district of Rayalaseema.

“We’ve asked Telangana to use Godavari waters and cooperate on river-linking. If both states harness the water flowing into the sea, droughts in Seema and Telangana will be a thing of the past,” he said.

"I served as Chief Minister for nine and a half years in united Andhra, and ten years as Opposition Leader. Post-bifurcation, I’ve led the new Andhra as CM. I work for the people—and I will not let minor obstacles stop our march toward development,” he added.

Referring to other decisions taken at the chief ministers meeting, Naidu said Godavari River Management Board is being set up in Hyderabad, and the Krishna River Management Board in Vijayawada. He said Andhra Pradesh would fund Srisailam plunge pool works.

The Chief Minister declared that providing water to Rayalaseema brings him unmatched satisfaction, an unforgettable moment in his life.

The Chief Minister said this milestone is another step in the long journey of bringing abundant water to Seema. He emphasized that water alone can rewrite the destiny of the region.

The CM announced that Phase-2 of Handri-Neeva will soon be completed, bringing water to reservoirs in Satya Sai and Annamayya districts.

He stated that once Handri-Neeva Phase-2 is completed, irrigation water will reach six lakh acres.

With Handri-Neeva expansion, an additional 17 TMC of water will be transferred in just four months, boosting groundwater and transforming agriculture.

He claimed that the NDA government is committed to turning Rayalaseema into the pride of Andhra Pradesh. “For some, Seema means politics and bloodshed. For me, Seema means water, progress, and people’s future. We will implement the Rayalaseema Declaration made during our padayatra. Seema will one day surpass Konaseema in per capita income through horticulture and industry,” he said.

--IANS

ms/pgh