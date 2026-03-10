Telangana's newly-appointed Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 10 (IANS) Telangana's newly-appointed Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla arrived here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy received him at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy and other senior officials were also present to receive Shukla.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday appointed Shukla as the Governor of Telangana.

He is likely to take oath as the new Governor on Wednesday.

Shukla, who is currently serving as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, will succeed Jishnu Dev Varma, who has been appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra.

Varma had assumed charge as the Governor of Telangana on July 31, 2024. He was accorded a warm farewell on Monday. Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari, Special Chief Secretary Dana Kishore and other officials bid farewell to Varma and his family members.

Shiv Pratap Shukla was sworn in as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2023.

Born April 1, 1952 in Rudrapur village of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, he was associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in his student days.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1983 and was elected from Gorakhpur Nagar assembly constituency for the first time in 1989.

He was re-elected in 1991 and took the charge of Minister of State independent charge of Basic Education, Adult Education and Language Department in the government of Kalyan Singh, the Chief Minister of the first BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. He also held the portfolios of Horticulture, Sports, Youth Welfare and Food Processing.

After being elected to assembly for the fourth time in 1996, he discharged his duties as Cabinet Minister of Prison, Law and Justice and Rural Development Department in the governments of Kalyan Singh, Ram Prakash Gupta and Rajnath Singh.

In 2016, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, and in 2017, took over the responsibility of the Minister of State for Finance in the Modi government. He served as a Rajya Sabha member till July 4, 2022.

